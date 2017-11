FREE BRASS…Wadada Leo Smith, Natsuki Tamura, Satoko Fujii & Ikue Mori: Aspiration, Dave Ballou: Quadrants For Solo Trumpet

Trumpets on the free and intuitive…

The two trumpet team of free thinkers Wadada Leo Smith and Natsuki Tamura join ideas with Satoko Fujii/p and Ikue Mori/elec for eight intuitive originals. Moods akin to ambiance dominate the album, with pieces like “Intent” and “Evolution” mixing dark electronic drapery with brassy subtones, long hushed notes or sudden bursts of light. Pianiistic percussion rumbles on “Aspiration” and muted horns get shadowy on the dark “Floating” with electronic noodles floating around on “Stillness.” Sonic wallpaper and drapery.

Dave Ballou put some intriguing parameters on this slol album in which he plays Bb trumpet, piccolo trumpet and flugelhorn with various mutes. Each piece is confined to a 15 minute hourglass flow of sand, with the focal pitches in Bb, B E, and F concert. The four songs are titled after the four cardinal directions. He uses a mix of long tones and squeals as he squeaks out notes on “North,” and flutters with fluffs on “East.” His tone is warm and flowing on the spacious “South” and does ascents and descents with the brass during “West.” Mixes of melodies, tones and effects fill the hour, creating a sonic mobile.

