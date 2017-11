The POET STILL SINGS…Tim Buckley: Venice Mating Call

This two disc set collects material Tim Buckley performed at the famous Doug Weston’s Troubadour back in 1969. There is the accompanying Live at the Troubadour album from 1994, but this one is different enough to make you want to get it. This was during Buckley’s Happy Sad and Blue Afternoon period, with Blue Melody” and “Chase the Blues Away” from the latter and “Strange Feelin’” “Buzin’ Fly” and “Gypsy Woman” from the underrated latter.

You get some African percussion accompanying Buckley on “Venice Mating Call” and “Lorca” while the team gets bluesy and funky with keyboards on “I Don’t Need It To Rain.” Deep troubadour (pun intended0 moods come up on “Nobody Walkin’” and the minstrel-themed “Driftin’” with Buckley in great vocal form all throughout. Folk rock themes identify the times on “Strange Feelin’” as well as “Anonymous Proposition.” An intimate evening of a soul in search of ground.

