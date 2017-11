THE OTHER SIDE OF MEMPHIS…Stax Country

Somewhat overlooked in the history of famed R&B label STAX Record was its foray into country music back in the 70s. It made sense to stretch out a bit as Nashville was only a 3 hour drive away. This single album brings back some forgotten vintage sounds that may have seemed like “typical country” back then, but sound like a guilty pleasure in this present day of guys with hats that have never ridden a horse.

The moods range from a walkin’ after midnight groove by Eddie Bond on a classic lost love piece such as “That Glass” co-existing with the classic syrupy sins delivered by Connie Eaton on “I Wanna Be Wrong Right Now” and Paige O’Brian’s “Satisfied Woman.” Some down h ome chuchifed bluegrass voices get you on a churchy “”The River’s Too Wide” by Karen Casey and vintage ‘wrong side of tracks guy’ tales by OB McClinton on “The Finer Things in Life” fits right next to Paul Craft’s tale of woe on “For Linda” and “Daaron Lee’s “Long Black Train.”

Some knee slapping tunes pop up on the hilarious redneck special “Hippie From Hills” by Roland Eaton as well as Roger Hallmark’s “Truck Driver’s Heaven” and Dale Yard delivers a guitar boogie on “Purple Cow” while Lee Denson guarantees to pull your heart strings on “A Mom and Dad for Christmas.” This disc reminds you of why every cliché’ in country is a cliché’; it gets you where you live!