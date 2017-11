ROCKERS WITH ROOTS…Ali Handal: That’s What She Said, Matthew O’Neill: Trophic Cascade

Modern and tradition meld together with a rocking groove.

Ali Handal plays guitar and keyboards while singing with an earthy team of Bikki Johnson/b, Jimmy Paxson/dr, David Leach/perc, Juan Covarrubias/key and other guests on a set of mostly originals. Her voice is strong and defiant, with an attitude that displays a hint of sardonic cynicism. Pieces like “Smoke More Pot,” “The World Don’t Owe You A Thing” and “Thank God For Birth Control” display a worldview in need of redemption, while her clever read of Led Zeppelin’s “What Is And What Should Never Be” display her musicality and clever mind. A bit more time in the sunny side of life would do wonders for this talent.

Matthew O’Neill’s journey started in Canada and has taken him to the woodlands of Pennsylvania, to California and finally to the Catskills where he mixes classic Americana with Country, soul and indie rock. His songs are filled with messages as on the political/social “Bridge Builder” while “Louisiana” gives off a celebratory feel. With Robin McMillan/dr, Ryan Scott/g, Jacob Silver/b and a mix of horns, strings and keyboards, he spews of venom on “Poisening the Well” while giving a dash of hope of “Relaunching.” Looking for hope on life beyond the road.

www.redparlor.com

www.matthew-oneill.com