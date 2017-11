RAVEL SWINGS…VEIN: VEIN Plays Ravel

The trio VEIN consists of Michael Arbenz/p, Thomas Lahns/b and Florian Arbenz/dr, and for this album they approach the book of modern classical composer Maurice Ravel. Rather than “swinging the classics,” the trio use the songs as formats for rich lyricism and improvisations.

The three part “Le Tombau de Couperin” includes lithe cymbal work on “Forlane” and a delicate mix of pizzicato bass and piano on “Toccata.” The team gets funky and percussive with saxist Andy Sheppard on “Mouvement de Menuet” and Lahns’ bass gets bluesy on “Five O’Clock Foxtrot.” A dash of African percussion make a clever read of “Pavane Pour une Infante Defunte” while the sixteen minute undulation of the classic “Bolero” includes Sheppard’s tenor sax in intoxicating form. Clever, and swingingly successful.

www.challengerecords.int