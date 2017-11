Paul McCandless: Morning Sun

CSUN’S PERFORMING ARTS JUST POSTED IT’S 17-18 SEASON WHICH INCLUDES MACEO PARKER 10/19, MILES ELECTRIC BAND 03/01, CLAYTON-HAMILTON ORCHESTRA

04/10 CECILE MCLORIN SALVANT 04/18-19, TERENCE BLANCHARD 05/01-02, WWW.VALLEYPERFORMINGARTSCENTER.ORG

THE BROAD STAGE JUST ANNOUNCED IT’S 17-18 SEASON WITH JOHN MAYALL 08.25, BETTYE LAVETTE 09.23, STANLEY CLARKE 10.14 AND HIROMI 11.13 GET INFO AT WWW.THEBROADSTAGE.COM

PEPPERDINE HAS A NEW JAZZ SERIES FOR 17-18. IT INCLUDES TOMMY EMMANUEL 01.17-18 INFO AT WWW.ARTS.PEPPERDINE.EDU

CHECK OUT JAZZ ON TV WITH “THE JAZZ CREATIVE”. HERE’S THE LINK: http://www.allmusictelevision.net/#!the-jazz-creative-tv/qu3rp

ON MONDAYS JAZZ IS HELD IN TARZAN WITH CATHY SEGAL-GARCIA. INFO AT WWW.1118DEGREESLA,COM

EVERY TUESDAY-JOHN PISANO’S GUITAR NIGHT IN BURBANK. THIS MONTH’S GUEST LIST INCLUDING JOHN STORIE AND RICH SEVERENSEN IS AT WWW.VIVACANTINA.COM

NOV 2 THE REV SHAWN AMOS HITS BEL AIR. INFO AT WWW.VIBRATOGRILLJAZZ.COM

NOV 2 LAGE LUND BRINGS HIS GUITAR TO LITTLE TOKYO. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEJAZZ.COM

NOV 3 YOTAM SILBERSTEIN PLAYS SIX STRINGS DOWNTOWN. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

NOV 3 & 10 MELISSA MORGAN SINGS IN BEL AIR. INFO AT WWW.VIBRATOGRILLJAZZ.COM

NOV 3 WAR HITS SANTA YNEZ. INFO AT WWW.CHUMASHCASINO.COM

NOV 3-4 PONCHO SANCHEZ CRUISES INTO HOLLYWOOD. INFO AT WWW.CATALINAJAZZCLUB.COM

NOV 4 STEELE HOUSE W/ BRIAN BLADE HITS THE WEST SIDE. INFO AT WWW.JAZZBAKERY.ORG

NOV 4 THE VOCAL TRIAD SESSION HITS DOWNTOWN. INFO AT WWW.SATURDAYNIGHTJAZZDTLA.COM

NOV 5 KIKI EBSEN GIVES TRIBUTE TO JONI MITCHELL. INFO AT WWW.VITELLOSJAZZ.COM

NOV 7 MICHAEL LANDAU JOINS GROOVE LEGACY AT THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

NOV 7 TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND HITS SB. INFO AT WWW.THEARLINGTONTHEATRE.COM

NOV 9 MON DAVID GIVES TRIBUTE TO MARK MURPHY. INFO AT WWW.CATALINAJAZZCLUB.COM

NOV 10 KURT ROSENWINKLE PRESENTS HIS “CAIPI” QUARTET. INFO AT WWW.JAZZBAKERY.ORG

NOV 10 JAMIRE WILLIAMS’ UnDONE HITS LA. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

NOV 10 ROBERT CLAY PAINTS THE ROSE BLUE. INFO AT WWW.MUSICMEETSTHESOUL.COM

NOV 10 POCO WITH RUSTY YOUNG HIT THE WEST VALLEY. INFO AT WWW.CANYONCLUB.NET

NOV 11 MIKE MILLER SUPER ALL STARS STUFF THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

NOV 11 GEORGE KAHN SWINGS IN BEL AIR. INFO AT WWW.VIBRATOGRILLJAZZ.COM

NOV 11 DANNY GREEN’S TRIO HITS DOWNTOWN. INFO AT WWW.SATURDAYNIGHTJAZZDTLA.COM

NOV 11 SPENCER DAY CROONS IN HOLLYWOOD. INFO AT WWW.CATALINAJAZZCLUB.COM

NOV 13 LES HOOPER’S BIG BAND HITS THE VALLEY. INFO AT WWW.VITELLOSJAZZ.COM

NOV 13 ROBERT CRAY BLUESES UP SB. INFO AT WWW.LOBERO.COM

NOV 15 VIVINO BROS ALL STAR BAND FILL THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW. THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

NOV 16 GILLIAN MARGOT SOULFULLY SINGS IN LITTLE TOKYO. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

NOV 16-19 STEVE TYRELL SINGS IN HOLLYWOOD. INFO AT WWW.CATALINAJAZZCLUB.COM

NOV 17 DANIEL ROTEM BLOWS HIS TENOR IN LA. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

NOV 19 BILL FRISELL’S BEAUTIFUL DREAMER BAND HITS LA. INFO AT WWW.JAZZBAKERY.ORG

NOV 19 PETULA CLARK MAKES A RARE LA APPEARANCE! INFO AT WWW.WHEREMUSICMEETSTHESOUL.COM

NOV 24 CAROL WELSMAN SINGS AND PLAYS IN BEL AIR. INFO AT WWW.VIBRATOGRILLJAZZ.COM

NOV 24-25 JACK SHELDON LEADS A BIG BAND IN HOLLYWOOD. INFO AT WWW.CATALINAJAZZCLUB.COM

NOV 28 JAZZMEIA HORN SINGS DOWNTOWN. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

NOV 29 DANNY JANKLOW DEBUTS HIS NEW ALBUM IN LITTLE TOKYO. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

NOV 30 ANAT COHEN TENTET COMES TO CSUN. INFO AT WWW.VALLEYPERFORMINGARTSCENTER.ORG

NOV 30-DEC 1 STEVE LUKATHER SWINGS THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

DEC 6 ARTURO SANDOVAL BLOWS HIS HORN IN SB. INFO AT WWW.LOBERO.COM