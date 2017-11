FUNKY BEATS…Esso! Afrojem Funkbeat: Juntos, The Ellameno Beat: Surface

Catchy grooves from rich cultures…

Esso Afrojam Funkbeat is a large conglomeration with a rich guest list, mixing upbeat salsa on pieces like “Baila” and “Mariposa Negra” to hip hop tunes such as “Mi Gente” and the electric grooved “Cumbia Del Encanto.” Some folk guitar and lovely voice by Diana Mosquera create a rich atmosphere on “Cumbia Triste” and folk driven flute from Matthew Davis teams with indie moods on “Stone Eagle.” Traditional sounds with Millennial hearts.

Consisting of Reggie Froom/g-voc, Walker Brantingham/key, Dylon Hixon/b, James Rosenblit/dr and Matt Diamond/tp-voc, The Ellameno Beat mixes reggae with a plethora of various textures. Froom’s Dylanesque voice is folksy on “Half Empty” while the horns add a soulful feel on “take Me Away” and “One Of Us.” Some electronic effects create a spacy atmosphere on “Use To Be” and “Bumpy Road” while the guitar boogies on “Grow On.” A bit further on from Kingston.

www.essoafrojamfunkbeat.com

www.theellamenobeat.com