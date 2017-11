FEEL THE HEAT! Chris Pierce: You’ve Got To Feel It!

Here’s an old school singer that takes you back to the days of STAX Records and ATCO. Chris Pierce reunites members of The Swampers, The Musckle Shoals Horns and The Shoals Sisters for a stomping and sweaty collection of soul stirrers.

He slinks through vintage R&B classics like “Slip Away” and ”Trouble Man” while sounding like the second coming of Wilson Pickett and Joe Tex during “That’s How Strong My Love Is.” He does a hip read of Stevie Wonder’s “You Haven’t Done Nothin’” and adds extra grit to Jimmy Cliff’s reggae classic “Many Rivers To Cross.” His heart is on his sleeve all throughout, and if you aren’t on your feet during “Don’t Fight It,” you must not be listening!

www.chrispierce.com