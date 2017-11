EAST MEETS SOUTH…Hiromi & Edmar Castaneda: Live In Montreal

A meeting of minds and cultures successfully takes place as Japanese Hiromi brings her rapidly firing piano fingers to team up with Colombian harpist Edmar Castaneda for an in concert recording. This could have turned into a mindless chop fest, but both artists challenge each other toward lyricism, and while there is plenty of room for freedom to reign, the magnificence of the melodicism is inspiring.

Each artist brings material to the stage, as the couple dance with delight on “A Harp In New York” with each partner coaxing on the other, and the two do some amazing pizzicato work as Hiromi picks the piano strings to egg on Castaneda on his “For Jaco.” For Hiromi’s compositions, “Moonlight Sunshine” is a sparkling serenade, while the four part “Elements” goes from the pair floating like doves on “Air” to delving into tensile intricacies for “Earth” and a dramatic dash to the finish line on “Fire.” The closing interpretation of Astor Piazzolla’s “Libertango” ends the evening with romantic passion.

If they come around your town, don’t even think about missing it!

www.concordmusicgroup.com