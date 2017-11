EAGLES’ NEST…Jack Tempchin: Peaceful Easy Feeling

In the early days of the iconic band The Eagles, Jack Tempchin was one of it’s major contributing songwriters. The long time friend of Glen Frey wrote many of their hits such as “Peaceful, Easy Feeling,” and “Already Gone” as well as other popular pieces such as “Slow Dancing” and the Miami Vice piece “You Belong to the City.”

For this album Tempchin finally gets a chance to show what he can do with his own material, and it’s pretty impressive. He brings along guests such as Chris Hillman, Herb Pederson, Rita Coolidge and janiva Magness for good measure, and throws in a ringer, a Frey original “Privacy” which is a winning C&W rocker.

Tempchin’s voice is classic VFW warm and relaxed, casual and yet confident o “It’s Your World Now” as well as on the stomping “Party town.” He p icks and grins well on the acoustic read of “Already Gone” and makes the original “Peaceful Easy Feeling” sound neurotic by comparison. He shows how to rock, as the 70s heavy “Everybody’s Gonna Love Somebody Tonight” gets the boots kicking, with rich harmonies that the Eagles pioneered sound just as comfy here as on “Part Of Me, Part of You.” A sweetheart for the rodeo.

www.peacefuleasyfeeling.com