David Ian: Vintage Christmas Trio, Jason  Paul Curtis: These Christmas Days

How to keep the Christmas season fresh? New material, or new arrangements?

The trio of David Ian/p, Jon Estes/b and Josh Hunt/dr-perc deliver traditional Natal songs with an uptown approach. Hunt’s brushes skate like Linus on the cozy “Deck the Halls” while his cymbals chime with Ian’s ivories on “Joy the to World” and “We Three Kings.” Ian creates a feel like dancing snowflakes on “Up On the Housetop” while joins in with the sleigh bells on “Silver Bells” and gets reverent on a deep “Good King Wenceslas.”

Paul Curtis contributes original material along with two bands, one galled Swing Shift, and the other Swing Lab for some celebrative seasonings. The four piece Swinglab has Curtis in ¾ time on the intimate “I Want Snow” and tender on the take of “The Way You Look Tonight.” The big band Swing Shift is bold and upbeat on “(Everybody’s Waitin’ For) The Man with the Bag” and Curtis swaggers with the joy of NYE on “Come Winter” while producing a Latin holiday cheer on “Christmas Breakfast.” Lot’s of fun!

www.iantunes.com

www.jasonpaulcurtis.com