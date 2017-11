BUDDY’S BACK! Buddy Rich: The Lost Tapes, The Channel One Set

Sometimes, you just forget how formidable a drummer Buddy Rich was. These two albums of concert material from 1985 shows in San Francisco’s King Street Studios that Buddy Rich went out SWINGING!

The Lost Tapes session has Rich in a sizzling mood as he gives a drum workshop on “Mexicali Nose” and an over the top “West Side Story.” There’s a rich and moody “Round Midnight” as well as a driving read of “Cotton TaiL and the charts are bright on “ Tee Bag” and “The Red Snapper.”

The Channel One Set has the band sounding like it’s making the soundtrack for a B detective movie on the hip “Machine” and deliver an extroverted “Love For Sale.” The brass is polished on “No Exit” and a riveting “Norwegian Wood” and the saxes moan on “Sophisticated Lady” while a trip to Kansas City delivers a “One O’Clock Jump.” Rich is muscular throughout, and the eyes of the drumming students must have had their eyes pop out during the drummer’s display on “ Channel One Suite.” A drummer’s delight as well as a must for big band fans. WHOA!

