A REAL SOUL MAN…Johnny Rawls: Waiting For The Train

Classic Old School soul is delivered by vocalist Johnny Rawls. He’s got a voice that sounds like he grew up in the church; filled with strength and timed like a Baptist minister. His tone is similar to Clarence Fountain from the Blind Boys of Alabama, but it’s all his own on this irresistible set with him backed by The Rays, consisting of Johnny McGhee/g, Bob Trenhard/b, Richy Buga/dr, Dan Ferfuson/key and a four piece horn section.

He sounds rough and ready on peppy pieces like “Las Vegas” and “Rain Keeps Falling” while he testifies about his life between “Sweet Things” on “Turning Point.” Some funky Memphis Stew is dripping from the horns on the STAXY “California Shake” while he gets Sunday Morning sunshine on “We Did It.” He’s able to deliver a tender love song as well, with “Stay With Me” glowing like a candle. If you miss the “soul” of soul music, check this guy out.

