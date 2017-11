50 YEARS AND STILL STRONG…The Moody Blues: Days of Future Passed-Deramic Sound System Edition

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic Days of Future Passed, this 2 cd 1 dvd covers the waterfront of the album that is the high water mark for mixing rock and classical music. Originally intended as simply a sonic testing album for the UK Decca label, Days of Future Passed had two high water marks, with the original 1967 album producing the hit “Tuesday Afternoon” and then again in 1972 resurfacing with the fm album cut “Nights in White Satin.” Mixing poetry, sonic imagery and a theme of “A Day in the Life,” the album, produced magnificently by Tony Clarke, mixed trend setting lead vocals with catchy riffs and licks.

The first disc includes the original 1967 stereo mix along with a couple bonus tracks, “Long Summer Days” and “Please Think About It” as well as some BBC sessions that have the team of John Lodge/b, Justin Hayward/g, Mike Pinder/key, Ray Thomas/wwinds and Graeme Edge/dr rocking trhough “Peak Hour” and bringing in new material such as “Love and Beauty” and “Fly Me High.”

The second disc has a 1972 stereo mix that is a bit better in the separation of sounds, along with alternate versions of “Tuesday Afternoon” and a sans orchestra “The Sun Set.” Mono single masters of “Nights in White Satin,” “Fly Me High” and “Love And Beauty” close out the second cd, while the dvd has a wonderful 5.1 Surround Sound Mix of the 1967 stereo mix along with a visual of “Peak Hour,” “Tuesday Afternoon” and “Nights in White Satin” from 1968. It’s alarming how fresh this all sounds. It perfectly reflects the creativity and vision of not only the Moody Blues, but the artists of the time. What will they say half a century from now about today’s “artists”?

