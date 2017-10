Tony Allen: The Source

Nigerian born and Paris based drummer Tony Allen is best known for his landmark work with Afro-Funk master Fela. Here, he gets into a jazz mode with a tentet that is rood thick with Yann Jankielewicz/as-ts-bs, Jean Jacques Elangue/ts, Remi Sciuto/bs-bbs/fl, Daniel Zimmermann/tb-bba, Nicloas Girand/tp-fh and a rhythm team of Mathis Allamane/b, Indy Dibongue/g, Jean Phi Dary/key, Vincent Taurelle/org and Damon ALbarn/p.

While the album opens with a cacophonous cry on “Moody Boy,” for the most part, the band mixes deeply intricate themes with relentless grooves with a deep bottom sound provided by the horns. Hints of Memphis R&B sway on “Bad Roads” while a funky Crescent City Second line shows up on “Push and Pull.” Giraud’s muted horn slices through the textures on the funky “Crusing” and Allen brings up sounds like outtakes from the movie Shaft on the hip “Wolf Eats Wolf” and bluesy funk of “Ewajo” while bearing down and getting muscular during “On Fire.”

The horns are so thick at times that they’re almost palpable, but still able to be nimble through the various narrow alleys as on “Tony’s Blues.” This is an album that impresses your musically and viscerally. Any tours coming up?

www.bluenote.com