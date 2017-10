TODAY’S LEADING TRUMPET…Wadada Leo Smith: Solo-Reflections and Meditations on Monk, Najwa

It’s hard to dispute that one of today’s the most important trumpet players is Wadada Leo Smith. His left of center compositions team with his clarion clear horn for a wonderful melding of sweet and sour sonic sauces. He’s simultaneously released two recordings, and they couldn’t be more opposite in sound and style, yet still equally attractive on their own terms.

Smith is completely unadorned and unencumbered as he delivers a solo trumpet tribute to Thelonious Monk. Like Steve Lacy’s soprano interpretations of Monk, Smith lets the notes and space create uncluttered atmospheres, letting the tone of the instrument to the work. He delivers exquisite Harmon muted sweetness on “Reflections” and “Adagio” while sounding warm and fluffy during “Crepuscule with Nellie.” Bold and strong during a wondrously rich “Ruby My Dear” and hauntingly so on “Round Midnight,” Smith successfully shines new light and brings out new shadows on Sphere.

For Najwa, Smith brings together an electric and guitar thick team of Bill Laswell/b, Pheeroan adLaff/dr and Adam Rudolph/perc along with six stringers Michael Gregory Jackson, Henry Kaiser, Brandon Ross and Lamar Smith. Teamed with Smiths muscular and extrovertedly emotional horn, the band sounds like a mix between Jack Johnson-era Miles Davis and Mysterious Traveler circa Weather Report. Searing guitars and hard rock rhythms arm wrestle with the leader as sparks fly on “Ornette Coleman’s Harmolodic Sonic Hierographic Forms…” and “Ohnedaruth John Coltrane.” Laswell’s bass thunders and the guitars mix heavy metal searing strings on “Ronald Shannon Jackson” while akLaff and Rudolph create an avalanche of sound. The acoustic strings and muted Smith make for a delicate title track, and the closing “The Empress, Lady Day” features delicate and subdued lyricism. With hints as well of Davis’ classic In a Silent Way but with 21st Century sensibilities, Smith as bridged the past sounds and traditions with forward thinking tones. Exciting!

www.tumrecords.com