The Who: Tommy Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Filmed at the Royal Albert Hall in April 2017, this Blu-Ray concert of Who founders Roger Daltry and Pete Townshend along with Simon Townshend/g, Zak Starkey/dr, Jon Button/b, Frank Simes/key, Loren Gold/key and John Corey/key captures the entire Tommy album as well as a healthy collection of hits.

Daltry is in rich and earthy voice, with Townshend still the perfect vocal foil, and while you can go crazy comparing the “youngsters” like Starkey and son Simon, the band has drive and hard knocks. Tommy is aging well over the years, with pieces such as “I’m Free” and “We’re Not Gonna Take It’ sounding like clarion calls, while “Pinball Wizard” is deservedly anthematic.

Daltry yells out like William Wallace on “Love, Reign O’er Me” and “Won’t Get Fooled Again” while Townshend is snappy and crisp on “I Can’t Explain” and “Who Are You.” Who fans will rejoice to see these mod boys still sounding, well, modern!

www.thewho.com

www.eagle-rock.com