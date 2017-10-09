The Blue Note All-Stars: Our  Point Of View

CSUN’S PERFORMING ARTS JUST POSTED IT’S 17-18 SEASON WHICH INCLUDES MACEO PARKER 10/19, MILES ELECTRIC BAND 03/01, CLAYTON-HAMILTON ORCHESTRA

04/10 CECILE MCLORIN SALVANT 04/18-19, TERENCE BLANCHARD 05/01-02, WWW.VALLEYPERFORMINGARTSCENTER.ORG

THE BROAD STAGE JUST ANNOUNCED IT’S 17-18 SEASON WITH JOHN MAYALL 08.25, BETTYE LAVETTE 09.23, STANLEY CLARKE 10.14 AND HIROMI 11.13 GET INFO AT WWW.THEBROADSTAGE.COM

PEPPERDINE HAS A NEW JAZZ SERIES FOR 17-18. IT INCLUDES ROGER MCGUINN 10.05, LADIES OF MOTOWN 10.07, MEMPHIS REVIEW 10.08, HERB ALPERT & LANI HALL 10.22, TOMMY EMMANUEL 01.17-18 INFO AT WWW.ARTS.PEPPERDINE.EDU

CHECK OUT JAZZ ON TV WITH “THE JAZZ CREATIVE”. HERE’S THE LINK: http://www.allmusictelevision.net/#!the-jazz-creative-tv/qu3rp

ON MONDAYS JAZZ IS HELD IN TARZAN WITH CATHY SEGAL-GARCIA. INFO AT WWW.1118DEGREESLA,COM

EVERY TUESDAY-JOHN PISANO’S GUITAR NIGHT IN BURBANK. THIS MONTH’S GUEST LIST INCLUDING JOHN STORIE AND RICH SEVERENSEN IS AT WWW.VIVACANTINA.COM

SEPT 30 BILLY CHILDS & STRINGS COMES DOWNTOWN. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

SEPT 30-OCT 1 AWB HITS HOLLYWOOD. INFO AT WWW.CATALINAJAZZCLUB.COM

OCT 1 GREG ADAMS BRINGS HIS SOULFUL TRUMPET TO WESTLAKE. INFO AT WWW.BOGIES-BAR.COM

OCT 1 SYLVIA BROOKS SINGS IN THE VALLEY. INFO AT WWW.VITELLOSJAZZ.COM

OCT 1-15 THE ANGEL CITY JAZZ FEST RETURNS, INCLUDING DE DE BRIDGEWATER, BEN MONDER, CRAIG TABORN, JEFF PARKER AND MOST OTHER PEOPLE DO THE KILLING. INFO AT WWW.ANGELCITYJAZZ.COM

OCT 2 LUCKY PETERSON BRINGS THE BLUES TO BEL AIR. INFO AT WWW.VIBRATOGRILLJAZZ.COM

OCT 5 DAYNA STEPHENS BRINGS HIS SAX TO LITTLE TOKYO. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALJAZZ.COM

OCT 5 GARY MEEK DEBUTS HIS HOT NEW ALBUM IN HOLLYWOOD. INFO AT WWW.CATALINAJAZZCLUB.COM

OCT 6 JAMEY JOHNSON HITS SANTA YNEZ. INFO AT WWW.CHUMASHCASINO.COM

OCT 6-7 MARK GIULIANA BRING SOUNDS FROM HIS HOT JERSEY ALBUM TO LA. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

OCT 7 MITCH FORMAN HITS THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

OCT 7 GEORGE KAHN HITS BEL AIR. INFO AT WWW.VITELLOSGRILLJAZZ.COM

OCT 7 BRAD DUTZ’S TENTET HITS DOWNTOWN LA. INFO AT WWW.SATURDAYNIGHTJAZZDTLA.COM

OCT 8 ERNIE WATTS BLOWS INTO THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

OCT 9 TIERNEY SUTTON SINGS BERGMAN! INFO AT WWW.JAZZBAKERY.ORG

OCT 12 KATHLEEN GRACE SINGS IN LITTLE TOKYO. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEJAZZ.COM

OCT 13 CARL VERHEYEN TRAMPS INTO THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

OCT 15 VERHEYEN HITS WESTLAKE VILLAGE. INFO AT WWW.BOGIES-BAR.COM

OCT 16 SARA GAZAREK SINGS IN THE VALLEY. INFO AT WWW.VITELLOSJAZZ.COM

OCT 17 BILLY CHILDS JAMS IN THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

OCT 17-18 ALAN FERBER’S BIG BAND HITS DOWNTOWN LA. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

OCT 18 JULIE FORDHAM SINGS IN HOLLYWOOD. INFO AT WWW.CATALINAJAZZCLUB.COM

OCT 20 RANDY WESTON GOES SOLO! INFO AT WWW.JAZZBAKERY.ORG

OCT 20 MELISSA MORGAN SINGS IN BEL AIR. INFO AT WWW.VIBRATOGRILLJAZZ.COM

OCT 21 ROBBEN FORD & STANLEY JORDAN COME TO THE ROSE. INFO AT WWW.WHEREMUSICMEETSTHESOUL.COM

OCT 21 & 28 PAT SENATORE’S ALL STARS HIT BEL AIR. INFO AT WWW.VIBRATOGRILLJAZZ.COM

OCT 22 KENNY LEE LEWIS SWINGS INTO WESTLAKE. INFO AT WWW.BOGIES-BAR.COM

OCT 26 JACK MACK HITS WESTLAKE. INFO AT WWW.BOGIES-BAR.COM

OCT 26-27 A TRIBUTE TO ALAN HOLDSWORTH COMES TO THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

OCT 28 BRAD MEHLDAU COMES TO SB. INFO AT WWW.LOBERO.COM

OCT 20-21 JOSH NELSON RELEASES HIS LATEST ALBUM IN LITTLE TOKYO. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

OCT 21 JUDY WEXLER SINGS DOWNTOWN. INFO AT WWW.SATURDAYNIGHTJAZZDTLA.COM

OCT 26 JOHN BEASLEY MEETS WITH CARL ALLEN DOWNTOWN. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

NOV 3 WAR HITS SANTA YNEZ. INFO AT WWW.CHUMASHCASINO.COM

NOV 3-4 PONCHO SANCHEZ CRUISES INTO HOLLYWOOD. INFO AT WWW.CATALINAJAZZCLUB.COM

NOV 5 KIKI EBSEN GIVES TRIBUTE TO JONI MITCHELL. INFO AT WWW.VITELLOSJAZZ.COM

NOV 10 POCO WITH RUSTY YOUNG HIT THE WEST VALLEY. INFO AT WWW.CANYONCLUB.NET

NOV 13 ROBERT CRAY BLUESES UP SB. INFO AT WWW.LOBERO.COM

NOV 30 ANAT COHEN TENTET COMES TO CSUN. INFO AT WWW.VALLEYPERFORMINGARTSCENTER.ORG

DEC 6 ARTURO SANDOVAL BLOWS HIS HORN IN SB. INFO AT WWW.LOBERO.COM