Stefano Battaglia: Pelagos

Pianist Stefano Battaglia goes it alone for two albums as he plays piano and prepared piano through a collection of originals. The mood throughout is dreamy, reflected and luminous, and there’s nary a moment of ennui or self-absorption.

The pieces range from just under 2 minutes to over 12, with dynamics and range as varied as the lengths of songs. Hints of Satie and Poulenc flow on the romantic title track, while there is parlor warmth and clarity during the flowing “Life” and two reads of “Lamma Bada Yatathanna.” He uses both the ivories and strings to trudge through the melancholy of “Destino” and with “Dogon,” the piano strings serve as an exotic percussive cadence. His touch is rich and flowing on “life” and “Migration Mantra” creating a gorgeous rippling climax on “Migralia” while using “Processional” as piece of ambience. Like light shining through a hanging crystal.

