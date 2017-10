SPACIOUS TENORS…Adam Larson: Second City, Bryant, Fabian & Marsalis: Do For You?

Saxophone in the wide open spaces.

Adam Larson plays both tenor and soprano sax with his team of Rob Clearfield/key, Clark Somers/b and Jimmy MacBride/dr on a collection of standards with a sole cover. Of the later, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” has the leader swirling through an intricate obstacle course, whereas the team digs into a Crescent City mood on “First Step” and bops with the best on “Perpetuity.” His vibrato is rich and room filling on the calming “Sleep Now” and gets altissimo on “Uphill Climb.” The rhythm team never gets in the way, and Larson’s horn is palpably thick. Rich and delectable.

Lance Bryant plays tenor and even sings along with Christian Fabian/b, Jason Marsalis/dr and cameo guest Gates Thomas/key on a set of originals and a Brazilian cover. Tom Jobim’s exotic “If YOU Never Come to Me” features Bryant at the mic with rewarding results, while his tenor is rich and warm on “Five Minute Blues.” He bops well on “Never Again” and with Thomas’ organ gets indigo’d on “Of A Certain Age.” Fabian’s bass is lonely and silhouetted on the title track, and Marsalis gets funky during “Weather Forecast.” Solid outing.

www.adamlarsonjazz.com

www.christianfabian.com