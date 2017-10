ROCKABILLY! Gene Vincent: The Complete Singles As & Bs 1956-62

One of the major complaints I hear from older musicians is that few younger artists know how to swing anymore. They don’t mean like Benny Goodman; just being able to deliver a toe tapping beat. Gene Vincent, one of the founding fathers of what became known as “Rockabilly” knew how to get you on the dance floor. His career and life was cut short by too many factors to mention here, but his mark was made, evidenced by this highly enjoyable 2 disc set.

Vincent’s signature tunes with the Blue Caps are all here, including the anthem “Be-Bop-A-Lula” as well as the infectious “Blue Jean Bop,” “Pistol Packin’ Mama,” “Lotta Lovin’” and “She She Little Sheila.” Vincent and his original crew of Cliff Gallup/g, Willie Williams-Paul Peek/g, Dickie Harrell/dr and Jack Neal/b lay down irresistible grooves on the seductive “Woman Love” and “Crazy Legs” as Vincent delivers a “Welllllllllllllllllllll” as an inviting opening to a number on the tracks, while using his patented warble as a means of adding to the rhythm on “Who Slapped John” and “I Got A Baby.” Eddie Cochrane brings some added vocals on “Git It” and Johnny Meeks’ debut guitar solo is a delight on “I Got It.”

Vincent could also croon with the best, sounding rich and intimate on “Wedding Bells” and “Yes I Love You Baby,” making you wonder what would have happened if his career had gone on longer. Still, we have these 56 songs, and that’s going to satisfy a lot of dancers in poodle skirts and blue jeans out there.

www.acrobatmusic.com