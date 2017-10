PIANO SPOKEN HERE…Florian Hoffner: Coldwater Stories, Debbie Poryes Trio: Loving Hank, Guilhem Flouzat Trio: A Thing Called Joe

The marrow of jazz, the piano, is focused on for these three sublime releases.

Florian Hoffner takes the piano in solo form on this collection of originals performed both in concert and studio. His touch is calm, assured and assuring on sublime pieces such as “The Send” and “Sunset Bay.” He creates reflective moments of gentle foamy currents during “Never Lost” and “The Great Auk” as the whole album feels like a stroll through Giverny.

It must be assumed that pianist Debbie Poryes has named her trio album as an homage to Hank Jones, as her compositions, as well as her interprations, display a similar gentility and regality as the famed bop icon. With Peter Barshay/b and David Rokeach/dr she produces a wistful “Both Sides Now” while creating sublime colors on “Autumn in New York.” Even Charlie Parker’s “Confirmation” is relaxed and elegant, while the title track dedicated to the maestro includes the glowing horn of Erik Jekabson to create an extra prism of light. Subtle and charming.

Drummer Guilhem Flouzat leads from behind with pianist Sullivan Fortner and bassist Desmond White for a swinging and sleek collection of covers. The team uncovers a rare Monk tune “Oska T” and does wonders with it, while the team sizzles on “Mrs. Parker of KC.” Lots of romance is in the air as Flouzat glides like Astaire and Fortner is melodic on “There’s No You” and “When I Fall In Love.” Joy and spry insouciance make “Walking MY Baby Back Home” and the percolating “Perdido” sound fresh and buoyant, while Happiness Is A Thing Called Joe” closes out the album in aria form. Strong and tasty.

www.sunnysiderecords.com

www.originartsc.om

www.originarts.com