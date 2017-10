Pat Martino: Formidable

Guitar vet and star Pat Martino brings together his touring band of Pat Bianchi/B3 and Carmen Intorre Jr/dr along with guest horns Adam Niewood/ts and Alex Norris/tp-fh for classy modern sounds.

Sans horns, Martino is clean and elegant as always, gliding over Bianchi’s hum on “Duke Ellington’s Sound Of Love” forms sighing strings on “In A Sentimental Mood” and delivering delicate droplets of guitar sunshine during “In Your Own Sweet Way.” The full band deftly shuffles on “Hipsippy Blues” and Intorre teams with Bianchi to breeze the team through “El Nino.” Norris and Niewood form a strong front line and stretch out on the minor chorded bopper “Homage” and create molten gold harmonies during the bopper “On the Stairs.” The word “formidable” means “strong,” and this album has truth in advertising.

High Note Records

www.jazzdepot.com