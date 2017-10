MEETING OF THE GIANTS…Eddie Daniels & Roger Kellaway: Just Friends

One of the great jazz duos of modern times is clarinetist Eddie Daniels and piano meister Roger Kellaway. They’ve performed numerous times in concert and studio sessions in both duet and quartet format, and the rapport between the two has always been palpable. This concert from the Village Vanguard dates back to November 26, 1988, right around the time of Daniels’classic bopper To Bird With Love, which includes the same drummer Al Foster, and the veteran Buster Williams sitting in the bass chair.

The result is a mix of rich spontaneity and swinging improvisations between glorious melodies. The two leaders sound in a Monkish mood on Kellaway’s bluesy and angular “Some O’ This and Some O’ That” while Daniels coos glowingly on his own “Reverie For A Rainy Day.” “Wolfie’s Samba” mixes elements of Mozart’s clarinet Quintet (hence the title) with a sleek groove supplied by Williams before Daniels delves into his then-latest album for a stretched out take of “Just Friends” that gives plenty of room for the bassist and Kellaway’s clever accompaniment. Kellaway literally hits full stride on his own “The Spice Man” mixing eloquence with style and class. Music on this level could become a study in self-indulgence, but the two artists make high art both accessible and admirable. Look for this one!

