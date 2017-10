Marc VW All Stars: Raise the Marc

Back in January 12, Tower of Power bassist Marc Vanwageningen was hit by an Amtrack train after a gig at Yoshi’s. By the grace of God he survived, but amassed a slew of medical bills. This album with all stars Dave Koz, Pete Escovedo, Shela E and others, is a musically successful tribute that is intended to raise money for the beloved bassist. What’s more, the music is worth the price of purchase or donation.

You get some hip Tower of Power horns on the snappy “Macandave” and “Encendido” while some soulful vocals flow out on the mellow soul of “Heaven” and “Love Again.” Traditional folk sounds and choruses from South America percolate on the heaven inspired “Glory” and the bassist himself is included on the snappy “Oakland in Da House.” Vanwageningen’s faith is manifest through testimony of friends and lyrics and mood, reflecting a hope beyond this world for true joy. Inspiring on many levels.

PM Records