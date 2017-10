LONG LIVE THE KING! Lloyd Price: This Is Rock and Roll

Not only is Lloyd Price the last man standing from the early days of rock and R&B, but the singer is standing TALL. This latest album from the 4 score plus gentleman who’s given us “Lawdy Miss Clawdy,” “Personality” and “Stagger Lee,” is filled with vintage soul.

His voice is in fantastic shape, and he sounds confident and bold as he revisits his old buddy Fats Domino’s “I’m Walkin’” with a modern STAX groove, and drives a V8 on the Motown classic “I Can’t Help Myself” that would make Levi Stubbs smile from heaven. A swampy take of “Peepin’ and Hidin’” shows the dirt under Price’s nails, while tapping into his Soul Train crooner on the romantic disco laden “The Smoke.” He still stays on current events as he delivers a sermon on the Shafty “Nobody Loves Anybody Anymore” while reminding the current generation what their music is all about on the foot stomping title track. If this is his last album, and I hope it isn’t, he’s going out swinging for the fences and hitting the left field wall. WHEW!

