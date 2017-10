LEO IN THE FALL…Bones: Haberdashery, Deniz Peters & Simon Rose: Edith’s Problem, VIP Pierre Audetat & Vinz Vonlanthen: Walking Contradition, Nabatov-Johnson-Sarin: Free Reservoir

The latest cache from Leo Records is filled with fun filled improvisations. Check them out.

The trio of Ziv Taubenfeld/bcl, Shay Hazan/b and Nir Sabag/dr deliver 8 dark and long shadows on this release. Taubenfeld’s bass clarinet is rich and molasses thick, brooding over the rumbling drums on “Snail’s Pace,” gasping to his cymbals on “Orange Shoes” and sighing on “Snail Hunting.” The three do some intriguing call and response on “No Name Letters” and get frisky on the chase scene of “Turtle Love Song.” Sepia colors.

Spontaneity is the key to the meeting between saxist Simon Rose and pianist Deniz Peters. Rose’s baritone growls is subtones and snaps with tonguings on the visceral “Resonance, Part 1” while shouting out on “Part 2.” The two get melancholy as they stretch out for 12+ minutes on the swaying “Shifts” and the two add effects from their respective instruments consisting of tapping strings and popping pads, while Peters percolates on “Between.” Free form musings.

VIP consists of Pierre Audetat on keyboard and samples, and teams with Vinz Vonlanthen’s guitar and voice for a mix of ambience and progressive rock musings. Hints of Pink Floyd circa Ummagumma and Meddle are felt on the shadowy pulses of “Conspiration” and “Dirty Ransom” with brooding pulse and wallpaper. Voices and sounds akin to scurrying critters make up “Last Ultimatum” and “Tracked” with the influence of Brian Eno’s ambient sounds creating an edge on “Mysterious Taxi.” Careful with that axe, Eugene!

The more traditional trio of Simon Nabatov/p, Max Johnson/b and Michael Sarin/dr get intuitive and loose on their 5 pieces. Dashes of bop influence bounce well on the funky “Maracatu Askew” while nabatov’s piano splashes on the playful “Free Reservoir.” Bowing strings and meditative ivories are dominant on “Slow Droplets” and a mix of thunder and lightening provided by Sarin arm wrestle with the pianist on “Tap Dance Inferno” while creating moonlit shadows on “Short Story Long.” One foot in tradition and the in the elevator shaft.

