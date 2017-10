John McLaughlin & The 4th Dimension: Live at Ronnie Scotts

th Dimension band is an RSVP to come visit one last time. Ironically, McLaughlin is riding one of the creative crests of his career; still able to display more chops than a Vegematic, with this team he has melded his signature attack with holding back the reins on his axe to allow the sounds and space to sink in like no other time in his career. In case you hadn’t heard, guitar legend John McLaughlin’s next tour in the states is reputed to be his final one. This album of him with his simpatico 4Dimension band is an RSVP to come visit one last time. Ironically, McLaughlin is riding one of the creative crests of his career; still able to display more chops than a Vegematic, with this team he has melded his signature attack with holding back the reins on his axe to allow the sounds and space to sink in like no other time in his career.

This album, recorded at a two day gig at Ronnie Scott’s, has him mixing material from his band’s Black Night album with vintage tunes from his classic albums Inner Mounting Flame, Birds of Fire as well has a throwback to his stint with Miles Davis on “Sanctuary.” While his guitar still sears on “Miles Beyond,” it’s actually Etienne M’Bappe’s bass work here that serves as the spotlight, while the relentless “Vital Transformation” shows that he can still arm wrestle with the team of M’Bappe with Gary Husband/key, Ranjit Barot/dr and still bring the arms down. Barot lets the sparks fly on “Echos from Then” while is deft and delightful along with Husband’s gracefully swinging keys on “Miles Beyond. ”

Like all great artists, McLaughlin has reached the stage where he has nothing to “prove” except the love of his music, and it is in evident during episodes such as “Here Come The Jiis” where he is able to deliver both “had faster than the eye” work on the guitar, but also revel in the avalanche of sound created by his bandmates, as M’Bappe’s frenetic fretless work with Barot sounds like a Fountain of Youth to the master.

Take this album as a reminder one of the lasting guitar virtuoso’s is coming around for a final tour, something you’ll want to tell your grandkids some day.