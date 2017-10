HEAVY METAL JACKET…Band of Brothers: Band of Brothers

The core team of Brian Tarquin/g-b, Phil Naro/voc and Reggie Pryor/dr team up with a squad of guests and put together a heavy metal tribute to War Veterans, with proceeds partially delineated to the Fisher House, which gives housing to vet’s families while the soldiers are hospitalized. If you want to donate on your own, the address is below.

As for the music itself, you get guest Trey Gunn throwing in some up licks with Rick Mullen’s bass on the sole instrumental, the swinging “Alpha Bravo.” Besides that, you get some vintage “hair band” fist stomping pieces like the charging “Clutches of Vietnam” with Tarquin’s 8 string guitar and Tony Franklin’s bass on “Love & War” as well as hints of Deep Purple no “Night Patrol with Steve Morse.” Slithering guitars akin to Guns and Roses sear through “To Fight A War I Don’t Understand” along with Tina Guo’s electric cello, and the heads are banging with Ron Thal’s guitar on “Pull The Trigger on PTSD.” Lots of important topics brought up between the heavy metal thunder.

www.fisherhouse.org

www.gtrtrax.com