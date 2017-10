GOD’S GREATEST HITS…Graham Ross: Reformation 1517-2017

In celebration of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, Cambridge’s Choir of Clare College along with the Clare Baroque conducted by Graham Ross puts together 5 centuries of music inspired by the earth shattering and heaven cheering work of Martin Luther. The music itself covers just about every century, beginning with a gorgeous choral take of Martin Luther’s big hit “A Mighty Fortress” sung in German. JS Bach does a wonderful cantata with Robin Blaze and Nicholas sharing the vocals, while his “Gott der Herr ist Sonn und Schild” is a gorgeous and pensive celebration. More obscure pieces such as Johann Cruger’s”Nun Danket Alle Gott” and Georg Neumark’s “Wer Nun Den Lieben Gott Lasst Walten” are baroque bon mots.

Felix Mendelssohn’s four part “Wer Nur Den Lieben Gott Lasst Walten” features Mary Bevan’s celestial soprano, while Brahms enters the sanctuary with “Warum Ist das Licht Gegeben” and William Croft delivers a short but sweet hymn “O God Our Help in Ages Past” before Ralph Vaughan Willams closes up the service with “Lord Thou Hast Been Our Refuge” with lovely organ supplied by Nicholas Morris and trumpet by Paul Sharp. Music and a religious movement that still holds up well half a millenia later. What music today could dare make that promise?

www.harmoniamundi.com