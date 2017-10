CLASSY SOULS OF THE OLD SCHOOL…George Freeman: 90 Going On Amazing, Jimmie Smith, Ernest McCarty Jr & Noel Quintana: A Reunion Tribute to Errol Garner

Timeless music from artists from an era when music was created for the ages.

From the famed Freeman family of Chicago, Von and Chico have gotten the accolades, but 90 year old George shows that he’s a force to be reckoned with at well. The guitarist is in concert here, performing material from his debut album from 1972 when he was a kid of 45. He’s backed by Vince Williams/p, Zack Zara/b and Kevin Patrick/dr, and the mood and music is sophisticatedly swinging. Williams supplies an elegant intro to the hip “Summer Wind” while Freeman’s lines come off clean and tasty on “Trees” and the bluesy “Steppin’ With George.” Willis adds some vocals to the bopping “Bruz, George, Chico & Von” and the team gets nimble on the tricky “Hit It.” Relaxed, unrushed and satisfying like a cool drink on a hot muggy day.

The famed pianist Erroll Garner’s rhythm team of Ernest McCarty Jr/b, Noel Quintana/cong and Jimmie Smith/dr reunited back in July of 2016 with the late Geri Allen at the piano for a tribute of sorts. Allen herself is glassy and classy, using inspiration more than imitation to capture Garner’s unique voice and style, while the rhythm team sizzles like grilled onions and peppers. McCarty takes the melodic lead on the famed “Misty” while Quintana and Smith percolate with Allen on a richly exotic read of “Caravan.” From the famed Gemini album we get a wondrous read of the title track, while intoxicating grooves are palpable on “Mambo Carmel” and “When A Gypsy (Makes A Violin Cry).” Joy and smiles bounce off of every note; when was the last time you could say that about an album?

www.blujazz.com