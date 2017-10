CHAMBER JAZZ…Paul Jones: Clean, Jamie Reynolds: Grey Mirror

Not all jazz is performed by those three guys Moe, Blow and Go. Here are a couple new releases that mix moments of swing and improvisation with chamber-styled harmonies and moods.

Paul Jones has a rich and warm sound to his tenor sax, teaming it well on graceful originals along with a core team of Alex LoRe/as, Matt Davis/g, Glenn Zaleski/p, Johannes Flescher/b and Jimmy; Macbride/dr on intimate pieces such as “I Am An American,” “The Generator” and the title track. Textures get more palpable when The SNAP saxophone Quartet, duet called The Righteous Girls, and additional guests Mark Dover/cl, Ellen Hindson/ob, Manci Belmont/bassoon and Susan Mandel/cel are added on to create a rich tapestry of woodwinds and strings. Succinct pieces “It Was Brgh Cold” “Romulo’s Raga” and “The Minutiae of Existence” are delicate oases, and slightly longer ones such as “Alphabet Soup” and “Dirty Curty” feature Belmont’s serenading reeds. Gently ruminating.

Pianist Jamie Reynolds teams up with a core of Matthew Stevens/g, Orlando LeFleming/b and Eric Doob/dr and take part in engaging extra support at times. The Westerilies, consisting of Andy Clausen/tb, Willem de Koch/tb, Zubin Hensler/tp and Riley Mulherkar/tp give a clever and almost Mahlerian fragrance to pieces such as “The Earliest Ending,” Small Worlds,” “The Latest Beginning” and Lake Cycle.” All of the brass tacks are delivered polished and warm, with moments of solos as well as locked arms. The working foundation has the leader in sublime and melodic mood, playing both piano and Wurlitzer, creating deft work on ”Good Help” and “Lake Cycle.” Doob has an intuitive approach to his role, while Stevens’ lithe guitar serves well in linear direction. Rewarding for thoughtful contemplations.