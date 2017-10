BLUESERS & ROCKERS…Dennis Johnson & The Mississippi Ramblers: Rhythmland, Dudly Taft: Summer Rain

Plug in, slide and tune in…

Dennis Johnson displays his mastery of the slide guitar on this easy to please session with Tim Metz/dr, Jonathan Stoyanoff/b and Craig Long/key. His voice has been sanded by 100 grade paper, honky tonkin’ on the two stepper “Fillmore Street” and shuffling along with a boogie during “High Heel Shoes.” Some delta swamping stomps through on “Valley of Love” and a smoky B3 brings a churchied mood on the gospel grooved “Faith.” His picking and slide work is back porch cozy on “My Love Is Hear For You” and ”That Way No More.” Pick and grin!

Dudley Taft gets more electric on his album along with Kasey Williams-John Kessler/b, Jason Patterson-Mike Taogna/dr and Reese Wynans/org. His plugged in guitar can lean towards Hendrix feedback on “Come With Me” or can boogie like ZZ Top on the metallic boogie of “Flying On Love.” His guitar slithers like Richie Blackmore on “Summer Rain” and “Live Or Die” while 70s rockers such as “Edge of Insane” are reminiscent of headbangers like Foghat. Metal thunder and lightning!

