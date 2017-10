BIG BAND SOUNDS…The Composer’s Collective Big Band, Sammy Nestico: A Cool Breeze

Vintage sounds for modern ears in jazz orchestral settings…

Musical Director and trombonist Christian Overton brings together an 18 piece big band for a handful of original compositions. The team displays a Copland-esque sound with elegiac and dramatic section work on “Cities and Cell Phones” and “Migration.” A dash of Disney is felt on the sonic story of “Traction” with trombonist Tom Richards soloing on his own composition, while the rhythm delivers a soulful backbeat for Todd Pentney’s piano on “Baker’s Dozen.” Upbeat and enjoyable.

Still alive, well and swinging at 92, Sammy Nestico is still writing charts as he did back in the 50s and 60s for Count Basie. This latest collection is filled with infectious grooves delivered by the SWR Big Band and some hiply muted brass for a soulful take of “A Cool Breeze” and a funky groove for “Along Came Betty.” The reed section gets a workout on “’Round Midnight” and Nestico’s own “Cell Talk” drives like vintage Basie, while some lovely flute mixes with Karl Farrent’s flugelhorn on “Softly From My Window.” The team gets KC Bluesy with Klaus Wagenleiter’s organ on “Tippin’ In” and swings with gentility to claus Reichstaller’s trumpet on “Poor Butterfly.” Delicious!

www.christianovertonmusic.com

www.naxos.de