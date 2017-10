Antonino Fogliani: ROSSINI- Guillaume Tell

Yes, I’m sure you grew up hearing the “William Tell Overture,” and still have it ringing in the backstreets of your mind. Many of Giacochino Rossini’s operas such as The Barber of Seville get better press, but this four act opera performed in concert by the Camerata Bach Choir, Poznan, Virtuosi Brunensis and lead voices by Andrew Foster-Williams, Michael Spyres and Judith Howarth (conducted by Antonino Fogliani) is first rate. For some reason it doesn’t get performed often, maybe because of the Wagnerian length of 4+ hours, but there’s nothing in the music itself to deter enthusiasm, as this opera has tons of rousing choruses as well as a plethora of Rossini’s dotted quarter notes that swirl each song into a rousing climax.

Even better, this 4 disc set is reputed to be the first time this opera had been performed in its originally intended uncut version. What’s added are a number of dances, arias and choruses to make the event a whole evening affair. You still get rich versions of “Pas de Six,” “Sois Immobile” and “Sombre Foret” as well as the satisfying “Finale,” and of course the “Overture” is nothing to sneeze at. Highly enjoyable and recommended.

www.naxos.com