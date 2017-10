Anouar Brahem: Blue Maqams

Anouar Brahem brings the mysterious sounds of the oud jazz atmosphere successfully in this albu with Dave Holland/b, Dack DeJOhnett/dr and Django Bates/p. The team creates richly textured themes, some of which, such as “Bahia” have been produced before, but with DeJohnnette’s sensitive pulse on the ride cymbal, an extra cadence like the bobbing of a camel’s neck as on a caravan walk in the Sahara, a different environment is created.

Brahem glows like a crescent moon on a starless night on “La Passante” while he intertwines delicately with Bates on the tender “La Nuit” and “Persepolis’ Mirage.” Holland is the perfect trapeze net, adding flecks of foundation for the journey of “The Recovered Road to Al-Sham” and lithe tapestry to “Opening Day.” Rich and contemplative sounds that take you to far away lands.

ECM Records

www.ecmrecords.com