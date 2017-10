Anat Cohen Tentet: Happy Song

If nothing else, clarinetist Anat Cohen does not sit still. Besides numerous conglomerations with the likes of Fred Hersch, within the past year she has released albums of Brazilian guitar duets and sensuous quartets. This time around, under the direction of Oded Lev-Ari, she takes part in a hip tentet that ranges from klezmer to jazz to African swing, and it works wondrously.

The team of Rubin Kodheli/cel, Nadje Noordhuis/tp-fh, Nick Finzer/tb, Owen Broder/bs-bcl, James Shipp/vibe-perc, Vitor Goncalves/p-acc, Sheryl Baily/g, Tal Mashiach/b and Anthony Pinciotti/der take you from the shtetl to a funkfest on the three part “Anat’s Doina,” with the leader in Waterford Crystal purity of tone, crying with Cantoral passion on “A Mayse.” Hints of Eastern European chamber sounds mix with vibes on”Valsa Para Alice” and the melancholy read of “Goodbye” with Finzer’s horn agonizing along with Cohen. Hip little jazz grooves team with bohemia on the bopping “Oh Baby” and “Loro” while African percussion creates an Subtropical mood on the earthy “Happy Song” and “Kenedougou Foly.”

All of the moods are held together with Cohen’s joyful lyricism, creating a totality of rich flavors in one pot. A musical E Pluribus Unum.

She’s touring with this band in the fall and winter. Check it out!

www.anzicrecords.com