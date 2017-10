Al Basile: Quiet Money

Roomful of Blues architect Al Basile gives a tribute to the jumping jive of Louis Jordan on this toe tapper of a release. He sings, plays horn and does the arrangements along with Duke Robillard/g, Mark Teixeria/dr, Brad Hallen/b, Bruce Bears/p, Jeff “Doc” Chanouhouse, Rich Lataille/ts and Doug James/ts-bs.

The horns shuck and jive like Floyd Patterson, and Robillard boogies with the best on “I Woulda Been Wrong” and the strolling “Simple Ain’t Easy.” The saxes get steamy on “True to Form” and the rhythm shuffles off to Kansas City on the infectious “Wrong to be Right” while swaying to a Crescent City beat on “Not Today.” Basile himself is in rich vocal form, with just enough grit in the larynx to sound like a street corner Rolex salesman, teaming with Bears on the plucky title track and even serving up an impressive ballad on “Who’s Gonna Close My Eyes.” Basile brews the blues well here.

www.albasile.com