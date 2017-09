WORLD SOUNDS…Christos DC: Tessera, Ranky Tanky: Ranky Tanky

While reggae is usually associated with Jamaica, Greek American Christos DC adds a touch of Mediterranean from his ethnic background on this album. He songs and plays drums and percussions, teaming up with Chris Elandt/b-g, Mike Knabe/key-b and a horn section among other guests, and while there isn’t as anything as Hellenic as a reggae groove with a hasapico beat, you do get a bit of ethnicity thrown in here and there. Some monastic chants add to the lilt on ‘Speak the Fire,” and “What is Happening” has some churchy voices added by Akae Beka, while bobbing beats and horns keep it in the Adriatic waters on “Poloi-Komboloi.”Other than that, there’s an afro beat on “Communion,” and plenty of erathy grooves with organ on “Pressure” and thick percussion on “Come Along.” Reggae got Greek soul.

Descendants of the Gullah people from the Sea Islands of South Carolina, the band Ranky Tanky consists of Quentin E. Baxter/dr, Quiana Parker/voc, Kevin Hamilton/b, Charlton Singleton/tp-voc and outside disciple Clay Ross/g. Together they mix infectious calypso and gospel with a New Orleanish jaunt on this fun filled and upbeat album. There’s lot’s of vocal call and responses right out of Sunday Church on pieces like “Knee Bone,” “Join the Band” and the peppy title track. Singleton’s trumpet is sweet as cider on the Crescent City-toned “You Gotta Move” and “Sink ‘em Low” with Paler’s rich voice, and she wisps with delight on the lilting “Turtle Dove” and “That’s Alright.” A rich rural lullabye features Ross’ strings on “Go to Sleep” and some gospel driven jazz excites on “You Better Mind.” A toe tapper filled with soul.

www.honestmusicdc.com

www.rankytanky.com