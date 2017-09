 Tim Berne’s Snakeoil: Incidentals

Passionate post bop alto saxist Tim Berne teams up with the extra textures of clarinet and bass clarinet provided by Oscar Noriega along with an extroverted team of Ryan Ferreira/g, Matt Mitchell/p-elec, Ches Smith/dr-perc and David Torn/g on this most recent album.

The five pieces here show the team in an assertive mood, as “Hora Feliz” has the rhythm team driving the bright reeds as they sear over Mitchell’s piano, and the horns get intuitive during the free and percussive avalanche of “Incidentals Contact.” Some electronics meander and swerve around with Berne glows brightly on “Prelude One/Sequel Two” and the team gets reflective before the volcanic eruption on “Stingray Shuffle.” The opus here is the 26 minute “Sideshows” which allows Smith to flex his biceps between the free from piercings into the ozone layer provided by the reeds, while the guitars slither and slide like a vintage Water Wiggle. Nothing shy about these guys!

ECM Records

www.ecmrecords.com