SOLO PIANO…Rossano Sportiello: Pastel, Laszlo Gardony : Serious Play

Pianist Rossano Sportiello goes solo on this rich and reflective album of songs that cover a wide variety of inspirations. Classical composers such as Advard Grieg and Aram Khachaturian are featured on an elegant “Arietta op. 21” and dramatic ”Masquerade” respectively, while his own “Hymn” is reflective with candle light delicacy. His hands are supper soft on his “Dedicated to George Shearing” and creates gentle ripples on “Lush Life” after some impressionistic interpretations of Debussy’s “Doctor Gradus ad Parnassum.” The whole album feels like a classy evening of Old World romance; not a bad way to spend an hour, indeed.

Pianist Laszlo Gardony goes sol on this rich and warm collection of originals and standards. Gardony gets clever on the intro to John Coltrane’s famous “Naima” as he throws in some “Giant Steps” ideas, while “Georgia on My Mind” is as relaxed as a mint julep. He gets dreamy on “Over The Rainbow,” whereas on his own “Truth to Power” he adds a dash of Satie and gets elliptical on “Reverberations.” The album has an intimate and yet confident feel, able to get dramatic on “Serious Play” or reflective on “Night Light” he sounds in control of the notes and milieu as well. A charmer.

