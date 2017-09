Roger Davidson Trio with Hendrik Meurkens: Oracao Para Amanha

Pianist Roger Davidson continues to be one of the best interpreters of Brazilian jazz. This latest release, with the English title being Prayer for Tomorrow, teams his trio of Eduardo Belo/b and Adriano Santos/dr with vibe and harmonica master Hendrik Meurkens for a dozen rich originals.

The team brims over with cheerfulness on pieces like “Tarde Sonhadora” and “September Samba” with drums, vibes and piano making merriment. Davidson saunters on the slithering title track and is languide with Meurkins during “Saudades”while glowing in elegance on “Saudade Do Brasil.” With Meurkens on the harp, the team sighs and winds on “Sonho Da Tar de” and glides over the snappy “O Verao” with aplomb. Every time I play an album by Davidson, people ask “Who is this artist?” Always an immediate attraction with an infectious delivery.

