REED RAPTURE…Sojoy: The Adventures of Oliver Z. Wanderkook, Ed Neumeister: Wake Up Call, To Be Continued: Poetry From the Future,

Here are some sounds that are like a walk in the reeds…

The reed section of Matt Langly, Eric Klaxton and Nick Mainella creates a formidable front line along with trumpeter Zach Lange, trombonist Josh Gagnon and a rhythm section of composer Jony Peiffer/dr and Scott Kiefner/b. On this single album, there are 22, count ‘em, 22 different songs, all tightly arranged and swinging like a modern version of John Kirby’s Sextet of the 30s. Each horn player gets a chance for a solo sooner or later, with hip section work on toe tappers like “Traveling” and “Snake Guide” and each moment coming across like its begging to be background music for a B movie. Utterly charming!

Trombonist and composer Ed Neumeister conducts a rich toned big band which mixes clever charts and swinging solos. Rich Perry’s tenor is warm and strong on the swinging “New Groove” and Billy Drewes’ clarinet glistens through the sections on “Dog Play.” The rhythm section chugs along well on “Locomotion” as both the leader’s ‘bone and Dic Oatts’ tenor add coal to the engine’s fire, and David Berkman’s piano is evocative on the thoughtful “Processize.” While coming across as “an arranger’s band,” the sound is anything but sterile; these guys cook like Bobby Flay.

Consisting of Carol Liebowtiz/p, Claire de Brunner/bassoon, Daniel Carter/woodwinds-tp and Kevin Norton/vib-perc, the band To Be Continued mixes jazz sensibilities with chamber moods to create pastels and shadows. De Brunner’s bassoon is prominent in the mix, as on the eerie “Invisible Colors” and slightly off pathed wandering on “Cascadeascope.” Carter’s flute is warm on “Sonic Mirage” with a sighing glow on the misty “Every Which Way.” The team shows its frisky side as the get free and outside on “Ringing Circles” and their use of space is eyes wide open on “For All Times.” Intriguing collection of colors.

www.sojoymusic.com

www.edneumeister.com

www.lineartrecords.com