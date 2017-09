Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Sheryl Crow etc: A Benefit Concert For the David Lynch Foundation

Recorded at the April 4, 2009 concert which was labeled “Change Begins Within,” this concert dvd-Blu-Ray helped bring awareness to the David Lynch Foundation, which helps students and disadvantaged youth reach a higher degree of life goals. The concert itself was an all star fest, with Ringo Star singing “Boys,” “It’ Don’t Come Easy” and “Yellow Submarine” and fellow ex-Beatle Paul McCartney doing some Fab Four and Wings material such as “Drive My Car,” Jet” and “Let It Be.” Together, they do a wonderful “With A Little Help From My Friends.”

Other appearances include Donovan producing flower power hits like “Hurdy Gurdy” and “Isle of Islay” with Paul Horn, Betty LaVette and a soulful “Natural Blues” as well as Sheryl Crow performing “My Sweet Lord.” Everyone gets together for a rousing “I Saw Her Standing There.” Even Jerry Seinfeld comes on for a fun monologue. You don’t have to be into meditation to reach more awareness with this music!

www.eaglerockent.com