HALF A MILLIENIA LATER…Matthias Goerne: Bach-Cantatas For Bass

Has it really already been 500 years since Martin Luther started the Protestant Reformation? My, how time flies!

The music and theology that changed Europe, and the world for that matter, forever is presented here by baritone vocalist Matthias Goerne, oboe-ist Katharina Arfken and theFreiburger Barockorchester with Gottfried von der Goltz as conductor and violinist. The warm double reed is serene and sincere during the “Concerto for Oboe D’Amore” as well as “Ich Hatte Viel Bekummernis.” Goerne’s voice is solemn and sincere during the 6 part “Ich Will Den Kreuzstab Gerne Tragen” as well as “Ich Habe Genug” with the spartan and floating support creating stained glass sounds of framework. Timeless music about an eternal direction, for the Glory of God.

