Joris Teepe & Don Braden: Conversations

Two vets of the jazz scene, bassist Joris Teepe and tenor saxist Don Braden, show their rich history of style and taste as the mix originals and standards with drummers Gen Jackson or Matt Wilson. They also deliver a couple of wonderful duets, with a rich and bluesy “Goodbye Pork Pie Hat” and the two doing some clever unison lines on “This is New” while “We Take No Prisoners” feels like a three-legged race up and down the hill to catch a pail of water.

In the trio format, the team is lyrical and relaxed with Wilson’s brushes on “Our Love Is Here To Stay” and Jackson supplies a hip groove for a bopping ”Eddieish” while Braden throws in some Coltrane tones. Braden’s tone is rich on the bopping “It’s You Or No One” while his flute floats lovingly on “Stolen Time.” Multiple rewards.

www.donbraden.com

www.joristeepe.com