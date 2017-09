Jessica Molaskey: Portraits of Joni

Best known for her Broadway-fashioned voice and delivery in a jazz setting, Jessica Molaskey delivers a varied and richly textured collection of material from the pen of Joni Mitchell. Instead of presenting Ms. Mitchell’s works in a single motif, Ms. Molaskey paints with a wide palate, ranging from bohemia to bop and Brazil and of course a collection of intimate folk.

A core team of Larry Goldings/key, Duduka Da Fonseca/dr, Leo Traversa/b and John Pizzarelli/g-voc mix and match with other guests, with extra voices during a cute samba’d read of “Help Me” while with hubby John she cleverly juxtaposes two songs “Circle Game/Waters of March” with a dash of Jobim. Hints of Laurel Canyon are never far away on a boogie-ing “Big Yellow Taxi” and intimate “Little Green” with Madeleine Pizzarelli on voice and guitar as well as a lovely “Marcie” dueting with John. Molaskey can sound either suede leather wistful as on “A Case of You” or bluesy chanteusy during a fun “Raised on Robbery.” Impressive collection of portraits to hang in a gallery. Enjoy the stroll through the rooms!

