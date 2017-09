INTIMATE VOICINGS: Vivian Buczek: Ella Lives, Ariel Pocock; Living in Twilight

Creative and understated sounds delivered by voice.

Vivian Buczek gives tribute to Ella Fitzgerald with a core team of Martin Sjostedt/p, Niklas/b, Johan Lofcrantz Ramsay/dr and Mattias Stahl/vib along with a few guests on horn. Her voice is flexible yet intimate, winning you over in her subtle swoops as on the understated “The Very Thought of You” where she teams with Sjostedt, and as she follows his delicate intro on “Prelude to a Kiss.” She lays back to create tension on “Yesterdays” while her take of “Caravan” with Fredrik Lindborg’s bass clarinet and Stahl’s vibes is mysterious and exotic. She and Sjostedt get glassy and classy on “Misty,” but shows that she knows how to have fun on as she swaggers on the closing “Things Ain’t What They Used to Be.” Impressive interpretations.

With a voice that wavers between vintage Blossom Dearie and innocent adolescence, pianist Ariel Pocock mixes originals and standards with an intimate crew of Adrian Vedady/b, Jim Dozas/dr and Chico Pinheiro/g, She has a warm and classy touch on the piano, with cerebral swing on “Hymn” and deft charm on the Latin “Gonzalos’ Melody.” The team gets kinetic as Pinherio and Dozas create some ricochets on “Saudacoes” and Doxas drives the team with his ride cymbal on “When You Wish Upon a Star.”

Her vocal delivery produces an indie feel as Doxas uses drum mallets for a folksy “Living In Twilight” and the team is cozy on “Someone Like You” and the easy swinging “ The Very Thought of You.” Most intimate of all is the heart of sleeve intimate “Go Leave” as Areal in both voice and piano sits by a flickering candlelight. Girl next door charmer.

www.vivianbuczek.com

www.arielpocock.com