AVID’S LATEST…Johnny Griffin: Four Classic Albums, Freddie Redd: Four Classic Albums, Hank Williams: Five Classic Albums

Tenor saxophonist Johnny Griffin was reputed to be the fastest gun in the west, and these four albums confirm the reputation. His 1956 debut has him in heady atmosphere with boppers Wynton Kelly/p, Curly Russell/b and Max Roach/dr, but Griffin doesn’t reflect even a hint of intimidation as he romps through a mercurial “The Way You Look Tonight” and “Cherokee.” The next year he forms classic threesome with John Coltrane and Hank Mobley and the arm wrestling matches on “All The Things You Are” and “Smoke Stack” are worthy of pay per view. Also from ’57 Griffin is in quartet form with Sonny Clark/p, Paul Chambers/b and Kenny Dennis/dr which includes a soulful title track while showing a rich softer side on ballads like “I’m Glad There Is You.” The next year has him searing through “Cherokee” with Philly Jones Jones/dr, Wilbur Ware/b and Kenny Drew while Griffin’s own “Hot Sausage” and

“Little John” are E ticket rides. WHEW!

Pianist Freddie Redd came and went like a nova, but he left some hip hard bop albums in his wake. He’s best known for composing and performing for the jazz play “The Connection,” and the 1960 album with Jackie McLean/as, Michael Mattos/b and Larry Ritchie/dr is first rate as on “Who Killed Cock Robin?” and “Time To Smile.” Shades of Redd from the same year has the strong team of Tina Brooks/ts with McLean on the front line and the team jells on “Blues, Blues, Blues” and a gorgeous “Just A Ballad For My Baby.” Redd goes into the trio format with rich interpretations of “Ol’ Man River” and “This Is New” as well as his own soulful “Nica Steps Out.”

Ruth Brown was the poster child for growling R&B vocals. She had had a number of hits such as the catchy “Lucky Lips,” “Teardrops from My Hours” and “5-10-15 Hours,” all of which are included on the “Rock & Roll Album,” while 1959’s Miss Rhythm doesn’t let up for the entire album, with hit singles such as “Jack O’ Diamonds” and “Just Two Much.” From the same year, Late Date has her in a smoky night jazz club atmosphere, with readings of “You’d Be So Nice To Come Home To” and “You and the Night and the Music” fitting in with sidemen that include Milt Hinton/b, Doc Severinsen/tp and Ernie Royal/tp. She still sounds strong in 1962s Along Comes Ruth with fun renditions of “Jim Dandy” and “I Cried A Tear.” The original soul lady.

Etta James personified the blues, and these five albums were probably her best. Her earliest album has selections of her singing and playing guitar in the mid to late 50s, with some earthy growling on material such as “Good Rockin Daddy” and “Dance With Me, Henry.” Her signature song is the title of her best album, which also includes a gripping and defiant “I Just Want to Make Love To You” as well as a wonderfully desultory “Stormy Weather.” With an orchestra conducted by Riley Hampton, 1961’s Second Time Around includes a fascinating “One For My Baby” as well as an enticing “Don’t Cry Baby” and “Seven Day Fool.” Next Year’s Sings for Lovers includes a mellowed lady with “Someone To Watch Over Me” and “Don’t Blame Me.” She grabs you by the throat and doesn’t let go!

Country legend Hank Williams only lived to the age of 29, so of these 5 albums only a couple were released as actual albums. The others were either compilations of his “hits” or put together posthumously. Don’t let that dissuade you, as everything here is essential and quintessential Americana. You’ve got classic pieces like the gospel-driven “I Saw The Light” as well as the downhearted tear in beer “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry.” He does amazing things with “Take These Chains From My Heart” and “(I Heard That) Lonesome Whistle.” Harrowing pieces such as “Angel of Death” or the riveting “Wealth Won’t Save Your Soul” cut right to the marrow; no one sang with his heart dangling from his sleeve like this man.

www.avidgroup.co.uk