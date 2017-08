WHY DID HE DROP OUT? John Jenkins: 1957 Quintet Sessions

I know that I belabor the point, but Spain-based Fresh Sound Records continues to amaze me by bringing to surface bona fide jazz artisans that were simultaneously creative and overlooked both during their time and afterwards. This time, we get the chance to hear and reassess alto saxist John Jenkins(193-93) who dis a did a stint with Charles Mingus, gigged around NYC and then released a couple of very impressive hard bop albums before dropping out of sight like Jimmy Hoffa.

The first one, a ’57 Blue Note session, has the saxist steamed with the highly hip team of Kenny Burrell/g, Sonny Clark/p, Paul Chambers/b and Dannie Richmond/dr. Jenkins has a tone similar to Charlie Parker, with a harmonic influence that is slightly more nuanced, and on this bluesy date he sounds divine with Burrell on”Blues for Two,” Chalumeau” and a drop dead gorgeous “Everything I Have is Yours.” Burrell, just a puppy at this stage in his career, is as tasty as cheese cake on “From This Moment On” and “Sharon.”

The July ’57 session is a a two sax affair with Clifford Jordan/ts, Bobby Timmons/p, Wilbur Ware/b and Richmond. The team is relaxed and in a soulful mood, completely unrushed on “Princes” and “Blue Jay” while Jenkins oozes on “Tenderly” and gracefully skips along to the Groovin’ High-touched “Soft Talk.” If anyone can find more stuff by this guy, Fresh Sounds will, and it will be worth digging up. This one’s a keeper!

Fresh Sound Records

www.freshsoundrecords.com